Pokemon Unite hits Nintendo Switch next month, gets new trailer

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Unite is coming to Nintendo Switch in July, the Pokemon Company said Thursday. The co-op team-based battling game, which also got a fresh trailer, will hit mobile devices in September.

The free-to-start game will include optional in-game purchases and feature crossplay, so it won't matter if you prefer playing on Switch or a phone. You'll be able to use your Pokemon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on both Switch and mobile to easily sync your progress between devices.

It's being made in partnership with TiMi Studios, which developed Activision's Call of Duty Mobile and is owned by China's Tencent Games.