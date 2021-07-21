Pokemon Unite brings co-op battling to Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Unite landed on Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, and you . The co-op team-based battling game will hit mobile devices in September.

If you log into the game on Switch before Aug. 31, you'll get the ability to use Electric-type Mythical Pokemon Zeraora.

The free-to-start game will include optional in-game purchases and feature crossplay, so it won't matter if you prefer playing on Switch or a phone. You'll be able to use your Pokemon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on both Switch and mobile to easily sync your progress between devices.

It's being made in partnership with TiMi Studios, which developed Activision's Call of Duty Mobile and is owned by China's Tencent Games.

