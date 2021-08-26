Pokemon TV app lets you watch classic Pokemon episodes on Switch

Nintendo

A Pokemon TV app is now available on Nintendo Switch. The app is free to download from the Nintendo eShop and lets you watch a rotating library of Pokemon video content on the console, including classic anime episodes, movies and competitions.

After downloading the app, you'll need to link your Pokemon Trainer Club account to log in and browse the content. You can create an account for free on the official Pokemon website.

The app features multiple seasons of the Pokemon anime, including the first two seasons in their entirety as well as the ongoing Pokemon Journeys series. You can also watch several Pokemon animated movies and specials, such as the Twilight Wings and Pokemon Origins mini-series.

In addition to the anime content, Pokemon TV features a library of past Pokemon video game and trading card game competitions, as well as a "juniors" category for younger viewers.