Pokemon Sword and Shield launch Nov. 15 on Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield will appear on Nintendo Switch Nov. 15, whipping Pokemaniacs everywhere into frenzy ahead of E3 2019

Nintendo gave us a with a 15-minute dose of fresh details about upcoming Switch games Wednesday.

We got a bunch of details on the wider franchise from the Pokemon Company's 2019 press conference last week -- including the announcement of Pokemon Sleep -- but Wednesday's stream shifted the focus back to the core game series.

Nintendo will have a more general Direct livestream on June 11 as part of the annual E3 gaming convention, which takes place in Los Angeles June 11-13, so we could get more Sword and Shield details there too.

Check out our sister site GameSpot for more on Wednesday's Pokemon Direct.

First published June 4 at 4:34 a.m. PT.

Updated June 5 at 6:26 a.m. PT: Adds release date.