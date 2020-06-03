Pokemon Sword and Shield's first expansion hits Nintendo Switch on June 17

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion launches June 17, extending the Nintendo Switch adventure. A trailer revealed several new Pokemon -- including Galarian Slowbro -- returning creatures and new features in the new area.
It also showcased follow-up expansion, The Crown Tundra, which launches this fall.
