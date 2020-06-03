CNET también está disponible en español.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's first expansion hits Nintendo Switch on June 17

A trailer revealed more of the new Isle of Armor adventure, additional Pokemon and new features.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion launches June 17, extending the Nintendo Switch adventure. A trailer revealed several new Pokemon -- including Galarian Slowbro -- returning creatures and new features in the new area.

It also showcased follow-up expansion, The Crown Tundra, which launches this fall.

swsh-expansion-pass-june2-06

Galarian Slowbro is a Poison/Psychic type.

 The Pokemon Company

This story will be updated shortly.