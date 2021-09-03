Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest event lets you catch shiny Cinccino

The Pokemon Company

A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This weekend, a handful of cleaning-themed Pokemon are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across both games, including a rare shiny Cinccino.

Throughout the event, you'll be able to encounter Cinccino, Altaria, Mow Rotom and Wimpod more frequently in Max Raid battles across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra areas. You'll also have a chance to come across a shiny Cinccino in five-star Max Raids, but this will be much more rare.

The Max Raid event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT / 7:59 p.m. ET / 11:59 p.m. UTC on Sept. 5.

Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting your game online, or selecting Get the Wild Area News from the Mystery Gift menu.

More Pokemon games are on the way to Nintendo Switch in the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for the console on Nov. 19. As an early purchase bonus, everyone who picks up one of those titles before Feb. 21 can receive a free Manaphy in their game. A new, open-world style Pokemon game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus is also coming to Switch on Jan. 28.