Pokemon has a new trailer for its upcoming Sword and Shield game, with a swathe of new Pokemon and characters revealed. The official Pokemon channel on Monday posted the trailer, headlining it with "Gigantamaxing Changes the Game".

Pokemon Sword and Shield is launching on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. The game is set to bring hoards of new Pokemon monsters in an update called "Gen 8."

Among the new Pokemon revealed in the trailer are Alcremie, a fairy type with a "sweet veil" ability; Yamper, an electric type that looks like a puppy with ball fetch ability; Rolycoly, a rock type with steam engine and heatproof abilities; and Duraludon, a steel dragon with light metal and heavy metal abilities.

There's also a new Dynamaxing power called Gigantamaxing coming, which will alter a Pokemon's physical appearance as well as their size.

The trailer lastly shows off a bunch of new characters, including two new gym leaders -- Bea, a fighting-type expert for Pokemon Sword, and Allister, a super creepy ghost-type expert for Pokemon Shield. It also shows off Chairman Rose and his secretary Oleana.

We don't know much yet about the upcoming game, but we do know you won't be able to transfer every old Pokemon across -- a controversial decision that saw Junichi Masuda, the game's producer, issue a statement addressing the drama.

The game will be set in a region of the Pokemon world known as Galar. Previously, the only three new Pokemon we've seen are Scorbunny, the fire type; Sobble, the water type; and Grookey, the grass type.

