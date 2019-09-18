Pokemon Sword adds leek-wielding Sirfetch'd as version exclusive

We met a dangerous duck for the first time Wednesday as the Pokemon Company and Nintendo showcased new Pokemon Sirfetch'd, which you'll be able to add to your collection in Pokemon Sword and Shield, which hit Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. This Fighting-type evolves from Farfetch'd after "experiencing many battles" and is a Sword version exclusive, so Shield players will have to trade for it.

Sirfetch'd, which the companies teased last week, has a calm demeanor and always battles fairly, befitting its knight-like demeanor. A famous painting of Sword and Shield's Galar region apparently shows it duelling with Escavalier, a knight Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Black and White.

The Pokemon Company

"In battle, Sirfetch'd uses the sharp stalk of its leek as a lance and the thick leaves as a shield," its Pokedex entry reads. "It maintains this leek over the span of many years and treasures it more than anything. When its leek finally withers, Sirfetch'd will leave the battlefield and retire from battling entirely."

It's the only Pokemon that can learn new move Meteor Assault, which sees Sirfetch'd point its leek at the opponent and charge at toward them. It's a powerful attack, but Sirfetch'd has to spend a turn recovering afterwards.

Farfetch'd debuted in Pokemon Red and Blue more than 20 years ago, but this is the first time it's been able to evolve. Version exclusive Pokemon are a series tradition, with the idea being that you trade with players who have other version to complete your Pokedex.

