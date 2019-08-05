Pokemon Sword and Shield research update teased for Wednesday

Nintendo

We're getting another dose of Pokemon Sword and Shield details this Wednesday, when the Pokemon Company prepares to drop another Galar Research Update at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. BST, 11 p.m. AET). The Nintendo Switch games come out on Nov. 15.

The company's tweet didn't offer any hints about what we'll learn, but we haven't seen the games' villains yet. The previous update showed us the games' Gigantamaxing mechanic, some of the gym leaders and revealed some new Pokemon.

We'll embed the video here after it goes live. Check out our sister site GameSpot for more on Wednesday's update.

Since the games are set in the UK-inspired Galar region, the company is opening a pop-up Pokemon Center in London a month before Sword and Shield's release. The games have already been subject to some controversy -- you won't be able to transfer every old Pokemon into them, a decision that angered fans and caused producer Junichi Masuda to address it in a statement.

