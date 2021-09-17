Pokemon Sword and Shield players can catch two Shiny Pokemon this weekend

The Pokemon Company

A new event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield this weekend. Until Sept. 19, the meteorite Pokemon Lunatone and Solrock are appearing more frequently in Max Raids across both games, and you'll even have a chance to encounter Shiny versions of them.

Throughout the event, there'll be an increased number of Lunatone and Solrock Max Raids around the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra regions. Shiny Lunatone and Shiny Solrock will also be appearing in five-star Max Raids, but these'll be much more rare to find, so you'll need to be persistent if you're hoping to catch them.

The Max Raid event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT / 7:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 19.

Before the event Pokemon can appear in your game, you'll first need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting the game online, or by accessing the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

These aren't the only special Pokemon that players can get in Sword and Shield. To celebrate the upcoming Netflix release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the Pokemon Company is giving away a free Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi for Sword and Shield.

A code for the free Pokemon will be distributed as part of the October Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter. To receive the code, you must create a free Pokemon Trainer Club account on the official Pokemon website and opt in to email marketing by Sept. 25.

More Pokemon games are on the way to Nintendo Switch in the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for the system on Nov. 19, and everyone who picks up a copy before Feb. 21 can receive a free Manaphy. Then, on Jan. 28, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are releasing a new, open-world style Pokemon adventure called Pokemon Legends: Arceus.