Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest event lets you catch Sun and Moon starters

The Pokemon Company

A new event is now underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This weekend, players will have a chance to catch the three starters from Pokemon Sun and Moon -- Rowlet, Litten and Popplio -- in Max Raids.

All three Pokemon will be appearing in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra throughout the event. Although there are no guaranteed Shiny Pokemon this time around, the event offers a chance to catch the starters with their hidden abilities, which are normally hard to get and make each of the Pokemon more viable in competitive battles.

The Alola Max Raid event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT / 7:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 3.

Before the event Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you must first refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting online via the Y-Comm or by selecting Get the Wild Area News from the Mystery Gift menu.

More Pokemon games are on the way to Nintendo Switch over the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for the console on Nov. 19. Everyone who picks up a copy before Feb. 21, 2022, is entitled to an early purchase bonus: a free Manaphy.

After that, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch on the console on Jan. 28. The Pokemon Company recently shared a new trailer that showcased a variety of new Pokemon debuting in the game, including a new Scyther evolution named Kleavor.