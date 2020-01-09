Pokemon Sword and Shield get even bigger with new Expansion Pass

Game Freak

Pokemon Sword and Shield came out on the Nintendo Switch back in November, and developer Game Freak has plans for even more content. There's also going to be plenty of more Pokemon to catch including some fan favorites that weren't included in the base game.

The Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra are two planned expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield revealed by Game Freak on Thursday. Both are part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass that will cost players $29.99. Along with new areas to explores, the pass will add more than 200 Pokemon to catch with new evolutions.

The first expansion, The Isle of Armor, will be released in June 2020 and takes place on an island near the Galar region. Players will go on an adventure from the island's dojo under the tutelage of Mustard, a former Pokemon champion. There's also a new legendary Pokemon, Kubfu, as well as the return of some past favorites including Slowpoke that will be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield in an update Thursday.

The Crown Tundra comes out fall 2020, and like the previous expansion, will have its own Pokemon and cosmetics, but will also include a new co-op mode. In this mode, players will team up to explore Pokemon dens to find even more Pokemon new to the Galar region.

Also revealed during the livestream was a cloud storage app called Pokemon Home coming in February. The mobile app will let players move their Pokemon from one game to another without the need of a Switch.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is available for preorder in the Nintendo eShop for $29.99.