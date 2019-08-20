Nintendo revealed a bunch of indie games during its pre-Gamescom showcase on Monday, but its most anticipated upcoming Switch title was conspicuous in its absence. Pokemon Sword and Shield hits the hybrid console on Nov. 15, so game director Shigeru Ohmori brought us on a quick tour of a town in the UK-inspired Galar region on Tuesday.

Pokemon/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Surrounded by plush Pokemon pals, he shows off the research lab (where Professor Magnolia tries to figure out the new Dynamaxing phenomenon) a train station (which you can use to travel to other towns) and the new-look Pokemon Centers.

We got a battle-focused update during last weekend's Pokemon World Championships, when Sword and Shield producer Junichi Masuda revealed that the 2020 event (which is happening in London) would transition from Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to the new games.

