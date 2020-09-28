CNET también está disponible en español.

Pokemon Sword and Shield dropping big Crown Tundra news tomorrow

Pokemon has big news Tuesday about the upcoming DLC.

Will we finally have a release date for Crown Tundra?

 Angela Lang/CNET

On Monday, Pokemon will give an update on the Crown Tundra DLC tomorrow at 6am PT. The official Twitter account for Pokemon linked to a YouTube video where you can watch the announcement. The Tweet included the Crown Tundra symbol and the Isle of Armor symbol. The Isle of Armor was the expansion pack released in June. 

Players will also get more info on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass updates. The Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which includes the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra, costs $30. The Pass unlocks new places to explore and adds over 200 Pokemon-- with new evolutions-- for trainers to catch.

The Crown Tundra will have its own Pokemon and cosmetics, in addition to a new co-op mode, which will let players explore dens in the Galar region to find even more new Pokemon.

