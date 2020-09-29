CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch: Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra livestream coming Tuesday

The Pokemon Company will reveal more about the Sword and Shield DLC.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra downloadable content (DLC) is coming out this fall, and the Pokemon Company will reveal more about the Nintendo Switch game's expansion pack in a livestream at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST/11 p.m. AEST) Tuesday. The previous DLC, the Isle of Armor, came out in June.

Players will also get more info on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass updates. The Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which includes the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra, costs $30, and it unlocks new places to explore and adds over 200 Pokemon -- with new evolutions -- for trainers to catch.

The Crown Tundra will have its own Pokemon and cosmetics, in addition to a new co-op mode, which will let players explore dens in the Galar region to find even more new Pokemon.