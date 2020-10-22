The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield is expanding Thursday, with the release of the Nintendo Switch adventure's Crown Tundra downloadable content (DLC). It'll likely arrive pretty late US time, since it's scheduled to hit European countries on Friday.

The previous DLC, Isle of Armor, came out in June -- the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass includes both add-ons and costs $30. It unlocks new places to explore and adds over 200 Pokemon (with new evolutions like Galarian Slowbro and Slowking) for trainers to catch.

The Crown Tundra will have its own Pokemon and cosmetics. It'll also add Dynamax Adventures, a new co-op mode that'll let teams of four players explore Pokemon dens of the Galar region. Crown Tundra will re-introduce every legendary Pokemon from past games into Sword and Shield, so you'll be able to add Pokemon Rayquaza, Lugia and Groudon into your new team.

The company also confirmed that Pokemon Go compatibility will be added to Pokemon Home before the end of 2020.