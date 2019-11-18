Pokemon Sword and Shield is making Roku devices crash

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield isn't playing nice with Roku. The Nintendo Switch game, which came out Nov. 15, is making Roku devices on the same network crash and get stuck in a boot loop, the company confirmed on Reddit.

"We are aware of an issue when using Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon game impacting a limited number of Roku devices. We are working diligently to resolve this issue," it said.

For the moment, Nintendo suggested that people experiencing the issue set their console to airplane mode (which cuts it off from the network). Roku Sticks and TVs have been impacted, Reddit users reported.

The problem is caused by the games' Y-Comm service, which constantly searches for other Pokemon players on the same wireless network and online, according to one Reddit user. Roku devices apparently mistake Pokemon's data for its own data packets, and crash because they can't read it.

Neither Roku nor the Pokemon Company immediately responded to a requests for further comment.