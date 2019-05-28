Pokemon Sleep is Pokemon GO but for sleeping

The Pokemon Company

The Pokémon Company has just announced Pokémon Sleep at a press conference in Tokyo.

According to Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of the Pokémon Company, Pokémon Sleep will "turn sleeping into entertainment", much in the same way that Pokemon GO turned walking into entertainment.

We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other!



Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mJY09Dl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

We're still upset Jigglypuff isn't the mascot for this.

The game is set for release in 2020 and will work with a device Nintendo is calling the Pokémon Go Plus Plus. This is not a joke. It is the real, actual name. The peripheral will help track your sleep and monitor sleep patterns.

...Hope you didn’t think that was all, Trainers. In conjunction with #PokemonSleep, we’ve developed a new device: the Pokémon GO Plus +! #PokemonGOPlusPlus — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

The Pokémon Go Plus Plus will also continue (like its predecessor) to be used like a regular Pokémon Go Plus during the day. But will connect to your phone via bluetooth to send your sleep data through the night. Basically Pokémon Go Plus Plus is adding the type of functionality you tend to get with most smartwatches, and tethering it to a Pokémon video game. Genius.

⬇️ Pokémon GO Plus + Details ⬇️



☀️ Use it as a Pokémon GO Plus during the day.

🌙 Put it next to your pillow at night to track your time sleeping.

🎮 It sends this sleep information to your smartphone via Bluetooth. #PokemonGOPlusPlus — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Pokémon Sleep is being developed by SELECT BUTTON, who recently worked on the mobile game Pokémon: Magikarp Jump.

As if we needed more reasons to sleep, now we can literally train Pokémon in our dreams.