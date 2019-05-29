Pokemon Sleep is Pokemon Go but for bedtime

Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has dreamed up Pokemon Sleep. Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of the Pokemon Company, said Tuesday that Pokemon Sleep will "turn sleeping into entertainment," much in the same way that Pokemon Go turned walking into entertainment.

We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other!



Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mJY09Dl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

We're still upset that Jigglypuff isn't the mascot for this.

The app was unveiled at a Pokemon press conference on Tuesday along with a handful of other games and products. Pokemon Go is inundated with Snorlax at the moment, in celebration of the announcements.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo unveils sleep tracker, Pokemon Go Plus Plus

Pokemon Sleep is set for release in 2020 and will work with a device Nintendo is calling the Pokemon Go Plus Plus. This is not a joke. It is the real, actual name. The peripheral will help track your sleep and monitor sleep patterns.

...Hope you didn’t think that was all, Trainers. In conjunction with #PokemonSleep, we’ve developed a new device: the Pokémon GO Plus +! #PokemonGOPlusPlus — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

The Pokemon Go Plus Plus will also continue (like its predecessor) to be used like a regular Pokemon Go Plus during the day. But will connect to your phone via Bluetooth to send your sleep data through the night. Basically Pokemon Go Plus Plus is adding the type of functionality you tend to get with most smartwatches, and tethering it to a Pokemon video game. Genius.

⬇️ Pokémon GO Plus + Details ⬇️



☀️ Use it as a Pokémon GO Plus during the day.

🌙 Put it next to your pillow at night to track your time sleeping.

🎮 It sends this sleep information to your smartphone via Bluetooth. #PokemonGOPlusPlus — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Pokemon Sleep is being developed by Select Button, which recently worked on the mobile game Pokemon: Magikarp Jump.

As if we needed more reasons to sleep, now we can literally train Pokemon in our dreams.

Along with Pokemon Sleep, The Pokemon Company also unveiled a follow-up to Pokemon: Detective Pikachu that's coming to Nintendo Switch and a cloud-based service called Pokemon Home that links your phone and Switch so you can grab your Pokemon and chuck them all together.

Originally published May 28.

Update, May 29: Adds details on other announcements from Pokemon press conference.

Mentioned Above Nintendo Pokemon Go Plus $38 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.