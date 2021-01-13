Pokemon recruits Katy Perry to celebrate 25th anniversary, drops cute trailer

The Pokemon Company

It's been a quarter century since Pokemon Red and Green launched in a Japan, and the Pokemon Company on Wednesday revealed it'll celebrate the 25th anniversary over the year with a series of "P25" musical events headlined by Katy Perry. It also debuted a nostalgia-laced trailer that runs through the franchise video games and toys.

It also hints at Perry's song, which sure sounds like it's called "Electric."

"Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokemon Go," she said in a release. "I've even visited the Pokemon Cafe in Japan while on tour."

The company also hinted that we'll see anniversary celebrations in the video games and anime, new collections in the trading card game and a fresh bunch of merchandise, and unveiled its pretty-but-sparse webpage (which will presumably fill up during 2021).

Hopefully we'll also get a new Nintendo Switch game, since Sword and Shield's expansions are out. It's also been a while since we heard anything about the new Pokemon Snap, and it's been even longer since we've had fresh details about the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.