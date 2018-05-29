Pokemon Quest is a brand new Pokemon game for mobile and Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Company

At what was called a "Pokémon 2018 Video Game Press Conference" in Japan Tuesday, Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. It's called Pokemon Quest.

Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for a new adventure! With Pokémon to befriend and hidden treasures to uncover, #PokemonQuest is a brand-new land for you to explore! pic.twitter.com/VZyCXNbG1A — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

The Pokémon in #PokemonQuest were originally discovered in the Kanto region—but this time, they have a boxy, cube-like appearance! pic.twitter.com/CAjZUvFJcH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

#PokemonQuest allows Trainers of all ages to get in on the action! In this free-to-start game, you can face off against wild Pokémon and embark on many exciting expeditions. pic.twitter.com/CZ57iGKWMX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

We know very little about this game, only what's being revealed at the conference, which was not livestreamed. Pokemon Quest features a simplied, Minecraft-esque aesthetic and is "free-to-start", meaning the game doesn't cost any money upfront and will most likely rely on microtransactions.



Pokemon Quest will be available on both Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. No official release date was revealed, but Pokemon Quest will be available at some point in 2018.