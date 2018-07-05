Pokemon Quest hits $3 million in revenue

Pokemon Company

Pokemon games have been consistently popular. Still, the latest entrant to the franchise has had an impressive performance even by those high standards.

The mobile version of Pokemon Quest launched last week and it has already racked up roughly $3 million in revenue, according to Sensor Tower, an app intelligence company. The game has also been installed 3.5 million times on mobile devices, Sensor Tower reported.

About 56 percent of the revenue came from Apple's App Store, while Google Play generated the rest, Sensor Tower said. Roughly 31 percent of the users are in Japan, 25 percent in the US and 12 percent in South Korea.

Pokemon Company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pokemon Company announced the game for Nintendo Switch in May. The company said the game was a simplified, Minecraft-like experience. It added the game would be "free to start," meaning it's free to download and play with in-app purchases are available.

Pokemon Quest was developed by Game Freak, featuring simple touch-screen controls. In addition to the App Store and Google Play, it's available on the Nintendo eShop.