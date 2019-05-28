Pokemon press conference: All the big announcements and Twitter reactions

Nintendo

The Pokemon Company conducted a press conference from Tokyo today, announcing a handful of upcoming products that have us looking for our pillows.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of the Pokemon Company, stood behind a PokeBall-shaped podium, made a number of "business announcements" and, notably, discussed how the broadcast was in English, Japanese and Chinese -- signalling intentions to get Pokemon to a broader audience. A cavalcade of guest presenters then rolled through, offering up information on the latest products and services The Pokemon Company is offering up. It wasn't riveting, but perhaps it set us up for the huge reveal: "Pokemon Sleep"

We've listed all of the announcements below and expanded on some of the BIG announcements at the bottom of the post.

What was announced at the Pokemon press conference?

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is coming to Switch.

Shibuya PARCO is getting a Pokemon Center in Fall 2019. There will be a Mewtwo statue at the entrance.

NetEase, a Chinese internet technology company and game publisher, announced Pokemon Quest China.

Junichi Masuda from Game Freak announced Pokemon Home, which we discuss a little more below.

Pokemon Sleep was announced and look, there's more information below, but we're confused.

Kazuhiro Maruyama, device development lead at Nintendo, announced "Pokemon Go Plus Plus."

Pokemon GO is inundated with Snorlax at the moment, in celebration of the announcements.

DeNA is developing a smartphone game: Pokemon Masters. Sister site GameSpot has more on that.

Pokemon Home

Pokemon Home is "a place for all your Pokemon to gather" and works a little like a supercharged version of the 3DS era Pokemon Bank.. It will be a cloud-based service that links up with your smartphone and Nintendo Switch so you can grab your Pokemon and chuck them all together.

GameSpot screenshot

The service will work with previous titles, such as Pokemon GO and the aforementioned Pokemon Bank, as well as Switch's Let's Go titles and upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield.

It will also allow trainers to trade Pokemon at any time, from their smartphone. Currently, Home is scheduled for an Early 2020 launch.

Pokemon Sleep: Turning Sleeping Into Entertainment

CNET screenshot

Pokemon Sleep has us scratching our heads a little but it seems to have been received with some fanfare on Twitter, at least. It utilizes your time spent sleeping and time waking up to create new kind of gameplay, apparently. It's a totally bizarre concept that ensures Pokemon will never. ever. leave. your. side.

Some of the best tweets about it have us cackling with laughter.

Needless to say I'm going to lose at Pokémon Sleep tonight — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) May 29, 2019

Pokemon GO

Pokemon HOME

and

Pokemon SLEEP#PokemonPressConference — STUPIDDEAD💀SKULLHEAD (@MikeLuckas) May 29, 2019

Finally I can sleep with Pokemon

....

wait — TheOdd1sOut (@theodd1sout) May 29, 2019

Y’all are gigglin about Pokémon sleep while Nintendo’s out here building a lifestyle brand and y’all are gunna be driving Pokémon cars with a little Pikachu animation as your electric engine charges and pokecoffee shops while your kids walk around with their hologram poke pals th — Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) May 29, 2019

Oh hey, I found a leaked book for Pokemon Sleep.#PokemonPressConference pic.twitter.com/PJv8lcN0Ea — Lily8763cp (@kirby1781) May 29, 2019

Pokemon Go Plus Plus



This new device can be used as a standard Pokemon Go device, like the Pokemon Go Plus. When you want to fall to sleep, you put it on your bed and it will track information about your snoozing. It has an in-built accelerometer which can be synced up with a smartphone for recording. Why use the myriad fitness apps when you could be training a Pikachu in your sleep?

Personally, I'm gonna wait until Pokemon Go Plus Plus Plus pic.twitter.com/8MMFtsZs49 — AntDude (@antdude92) May 29, 2019

I legit laughed out loud when they announced the name as Pokémon Go Plus Plus.



Im going to wait for the eventual Pokémon Go Plus Plus Plus. — PushDustIn🔜BitSummit (@PushDustIn) May 29, 2019

They couldn't have chose a better title for the new Pokémon Go Plus!#PokemonPressConference pic.twitter.com/nvj0M08isU — Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) May 29, 2019

Overall, the press conference was a little unusual in that it seemed designed as a business meeting of The Pokemon Company, though it was marketed with a little more toward the fans.

cant wait to play pokemon go on my way to pokemon work wearing my pokemon shirts before i go to pokemon home and go to pokemon sleep — nika (@runchranda) May 29, 2019

Now, we rest.

Mentioned Above Nintendo Pokemon Go Plus $38 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.