Watch: Pokemon Presents livestream dives into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Wednesday

We'll also get another look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which hits Nintendo Switch next January.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be showcased in a livestream Wednesday.

 Nintendo

Pokemon trainers better get ready for updates on upcoming Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They'll be the focus of a Pokemon Presents livestream on Wednesday.

It'll kick off at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST) on the Pokemon YouTube channel. The description on the Japanese version of the livestream says it'll last 28 minutes, so we're in for a sizable helping of fresh details.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl hit Switch on Nov. 19. They're remakes of 2007 Nintendo DS games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and stick to the franchise's traditional RPG gameplay.

More exciting is Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which comes out Jan. 28. The action RPG is a prequel to the rest of the games and seems to be set in an open world that's aesthetically similar to the one seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

