Pokemon Oreos are coming, but good luck finding the super-rare cookie

Collectible trading cards or game characters is one thing, but collectible cookies? A new limited-edition collaboration between Oreo and Pokemon means consumers can soon buy cookies embossed with 16 different Pokemon characters.

The characters will include such favorites as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, but they won't be evenly distributed, and not all 16 will be included in every pack. Mew, a mythical Pokemon, will be the toughest cookie to find, just like it is in the game. Oreo says an "extremely limited amount" of Mew cookies will be available.

Shoppers were supposed to be able to preorder the Pokemon Oreos beginning Wednesday on Oreo.com, but when I checked on Wednesday morning Pacific time, the website said the product was unavailable. A representative for Oreo did not immediately respond to a question about whether the cookies are sold out.

The Pokemon Oreos also will be sold in stores nationwide beginning Sept. 13., while supplies last.

Those in Los Angeles can also check out an art installation on Venice Beach Boardwalk featuring a pixelated Pikachu made entirely out of 3D replicas of Pokemon Oreo cookies.

Some Pokemon fans expressed excitement about the Pokemon cookies. "Yes Oreo x Pokemon is the best collab of 2021," wrote one Twitter user. "Yes I'll be hunting."

Wrote another, "Looking forward to seeing someone sell a Mew Oreo for like $10k in a few years."

But others pointed out that unionized workers who make Oreos and other cookies are still striking in five states.

"Nabisco workers are still on strike," a Twitter user wrote. Don't cross the picket line just cause they did a tie-in product with your fandom."

Said another, "I'd love to have the Dratini Oreo. But the Nabisco strike prevents me."

