Pokemon Masters promises epic battles on iOS and Android this summer

Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company on Thursday revealed that Pokemon Masters is coming out this summer, and it looks pretty darn impressive. The iOS and Android game is being developed in collaboration with DeNA (the studio also responsible for Mario Kart Tour) was announced during its press conference last month.

Pokemon Masters puts a fun twist in franchise's usual team battles by partner trainers up with a single Pokemon -- creating a Sync Pair. Together, you travel the new Pasio region and team up with other Syncs Pairs for three-on-three real-time battles.

It'll feature plenty of faces that'll be familiar to fans, as evidenced by the impressive animated intro. You'll be able to download and play the game for free, but it'll have unspecified microtransactions as well.

There's plenty of Pokemon on the horizon, with core game series entries Sword and Shield hitting Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, Pokemon Go continuing -- Niantic announced a Mudkip Community Day for July 21 -- and Pokemon Sleep coming to "turn sleeping into entertainment." And the Detective Pikachu movie will be available as a digital download on July 23.

Check out our sister site GameSpot for more on Pokemon Masters.