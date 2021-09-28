Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces new Pokemon Kleavor

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans were bombarded with fresh footage of upcoming Nintendo Switch games Tuesday, as new trailers for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dropped.

The trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus revealed new Pokemon Kleavor, which is a new evolution of series mainstay Scyther. This game comes out Jan. 28.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's trailer gives us a look at some of the game mechanics like the app-filled Poketch. These remakes of 2007 Nintendo DS adventures Diamond and Pearl arrive on Nov. 19.

