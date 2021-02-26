The Pokemon Company/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

The Pokemon games are headed in an ambitious new direction, in the form of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was revealed in a Friday livestream. The action RPG is a prequel to the rest of the games, and comes to Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

Along with that announcement came the reveal of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of 2007 Nintendo DS games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The reveals came a day before the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan, which is being marked with a virtual Post Malone concert.