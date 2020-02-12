Pokemon Home launches on Switch and mobile

The Pokemon Company

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company have launched their cloud gaming service Pokemon Home. The app is available for free now on the Nintendo Switch, iOS devices and Android devices, as reported earlier Wednesday by The Verge.

The app, announced in January, will allow you to manage and trade all your Pokemon from mobile and Nintendo Switch games, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee. Support for the AR mobile game Pokemon Go will be added later.

You'll be able to trade using the Wonder Box, Global Trade System (GTS), Room Trade and Friend Trade.

You can also use Pokemon Home to access the Nintendo 3DS software Pokemon if you pay to be a premium user. The Premium Pokemon Home plan costs $2.99 a month, $4.99 for three months or $15.99 for a year, and allows you to move Pokemon from the Bank, host room trades and judge.

With the free version, you can deposit 30 Pokemon versus 6,000 with premium; place three Pokemon in the Wonder Box at once, versus 10 with premium; place one Pokemon in the GTS versus three with premium; and only participate in, not host, room trades.