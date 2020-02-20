Pokemon Home hits 1.3M downloads in first week

The Pokemon Company

Cloud gaming service Pokemon Home has already pulled in 1.3 million downloads since launching a week ago, a Thursday report by Sensor Tower says. The app, released Feb. 12 by Nintendo and the Pokemon Company, has also raked in an estimated $1.8 million in user spending so far.

Of those downloads, Sensor Tower estimated 444,000 have come from the US, 299,000 from Japan, 74,000 from Great Britain, 63,000 from Germany and 53,000 from France.

The app is available for free on the Nintendo Switch, iOS devices and Android devices. Announced in January, it allows you to manage and trade all your Pokemon from mobile and Nintendo Switch games, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee. Support for the AR mobile game Pokemon Go will be added later.

You can trade using the Wonder Box, Global Trade System (GTS), Room Trade and Friend Trade, and also use Pokemon Home to access the Nintendo 3DS software Pokemon Bank if you pay to be a premium user.

The Premium Pokemon Home plan costs $2.99 a month, $4.99 for three months or $15.99 for a year, and allows you to move Pokemon from the Bank, host room trades and judge. With the free version, you can deposit 30 Pokemon versus 6,000 with premium; place three Pokemon in the Wonder Box at once, versus 10 with premium; place one Pokemon in the GTS versus three with premium; and only participate in, not host, room trades.