Pokemon Go Fest Chicago will help global players catch 'em all

Niantic

Can't take part in the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest because you're living in Chicago? Fret not, Niantic is here to save the day.

The upcoming event in Grant Park, Chicago, will see players in the park attempting to unlock perks for Pokemon Go trainers around the world, and during special challenge windows, will let global players join in the fun by catching Pokemon to extend the perk duration.

When enough Pokemon get caught, a special mystery challenge will be revealed at Grant Park, which when completed, will unlock an "extra-special bonus" across the globe.

Head over to Niantic's post for more information on timings and the bonuses that include a shorter egg hatch distance as well as more candies for catching Pokemon.