The delightful Oshawott arrives in Pokemon Go today

It's a pretty exciting time for Pokemon fans: Pokemon Sword and Shield hit Nintendo Switch in 60 days, Ash Ketchum attained mastery after 22 years and Pokemon Go is welcoming Oshawott, Snivy, Tepig and a bunch of other Unova region creatures on Monday. You might remember those three as the starters from Pokemon Black and White, the fifth generation of the main series.

Developer Niantic is showing off the Pokemon joining its augmented reality (AR) game and paid homage to Black and White in a trailer.

"Starting later today at 1 p.m. PT, Trainers can encounter Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Purrloin, Pidove, Blitzle and more Pokemon from the Unova region while exploring the world around them," Niantic said in a statement.

Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin and Pidove will hatch from 2 km eggs -- shorthand for how far you must walk to hatch them. Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Blitzle, Drilbur and Foongus will pop out of 5 km ones, and Ferroseed, Klink, Litwick, Golett, Deino will come out of 10 km eggs. It also noted that Lillipup, Patrat and Klink will start showing up in Raid battles (Klink won't appear in the wild), and you can encounter shiny Patrat and Lillipup.

This update also brings some regional exclusives. Pansage will appear in the Asia-Pacific region, Pansear will be found in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, Heatmor will be seen in the Western hemisphere and Durant will show up in the Eastern hemisphere.

A new item, the Unova Stone, can be obtained from Research Breakthroughs and will be needed to evolve some Pokemon, like Lampent.

Mewtwo, the Generation 1 Psychic Pokemon, is returning to the game at 1 p.m. PT Monday. It'll show up in Level 5 Raids, and you'll be able to catch a shiny version for the first time.

First published at Sept. 16 at 6:37 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:10 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.