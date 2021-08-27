Pokemon Go September Community Day: Oshawott, event moves, and start time

Niantic

Pokemon Go's September Community Day event is set for Sept. 19. The event will offer players the chance to catch rare Pokemon, learn a special event-exclusive move, and take advantage of a few other in-game bonuses, including increased incense and lure durations. Here's a roundup of everything you need to know about September's Community Day.

When is Pokemon Go's September Community Day?

Pokemon Go's September Community Day takes place on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in your local time zone.

September featured Pokemon: Oshawott

The star of September's Community Day is Oshawott, the water-type starter from Pokemon Black/White and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As the featured Pokemon, Oshawott will appear in the wild more frequently than normal throughout the event, and you'll have a much better chance of encountering a Shiny Oshawott.

September Community Day move: Hydro Cannon

If you evolve Oshawott's evolved form, Dewott, into Samurott during September's Community Day, the Pokemon will know the move Hydro Cannon -- a powerful water-type Charged Attack that it normally can't learn in Pokemon Go. You'll have until 7 p.m. local time -- two hours after September's Community Day ends -- to evolve Dewott into a Samurott that knows Hydro Cannon.

That isn't the only special move that Samurott will be able to learn during the event. Starting on September's Community Day, you'll be able to teach Samurott the Charged Attack Razor Shell when you use a Charged TM on it. Unlike Hydro Cannon, Samurott will be able to learn Razor Shell even after September's Community Day ends.

September Community Day bonuses

In addition to increased Oshawott spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during September's Community Day. Any incense or lure modules that you use during the event will remain active for three hours rather than their normal duration. You will also earn three times the usual amount of XP for catching Pokemon.

September Community Day bundle and Special Research

Niantic will be selling a new item bundle in Pokemon Go's in-game shop during September's Community Day. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following items:

50 Ultra Balls

5 Lucky Eggs

5 Rainy Lure Modules

1 Elite Fast TM

On top of that, Niantic will offer an event-exclusive Special Research task line called From Scalchops to Seamitars during September's Community Day. Completing the tasks will net you additional rewards, including a Rainy Lure Module and more chances to catch Oshawott. To access the Special Research, you'll need to purchase an in-game ticket for $1 USD.