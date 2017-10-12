Pokemon Go reportedly used for Russian meddling, too

Niantic

It's not just Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Even Pokemon Go, the mega-popular smartphone game that became a phenomenon last year, was reportedly the target of Russian agents trying to meddle with the 2016 US election, according to a report Thursday by CNN.

The effort was allegedly centered around a campaign called "Don't Shoot Us," an apparent reference "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," a mantra that became popular after the shooting of Michael Brown.

The campaign is said to be tied to agents in Russia, and reportedly used services like Facebook and Twitter to exploit racial tensions in the US. But there was one surprise tool: Pokemon Go.

In Pokemon Go, players go outside to real-world locations to find and train digital monsters. According to the CNN report, the "Don't Shoot Us" campaign announced a contest on its Tumblr page in July 2016 for Pokemon Go players. The contest encouraged them to visit locations where alleged cases of police brutality took place. Players were also asked to give their Pokemon the names of those victims shot by police, including Eric Garner. The campaign offered players Amazon gift cards as rewards.

The CNN report says it's not clear what the campaign was trying to accomplish with the Pokemon Go contest, though it might have been to upset the people living near those places and remind them of the police brutality issues.

Niantic, the game developer behind Pokemon Go, said its game was not compromised.

"It's clear from the images shared with us by CNN that our game assets were appropriated and misused in promotions by third parties without our permission," a Niantic spokesman said in a statement. "It is important to note that Pokémon GO, as a platform, was not and cannot be used to share information between users in the app, so our platform was in no way being used. This 'contest' required people to take screen shots from their phone and share over other social networks, not within our game."

Pokemon Go was only one of several popular services used by the Don't Shoot Us campaign, the CNN report said. The same group had accounts on YouTube and Tumblr, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, services that have already been named as being used by Russian-affiliated accounts to promote divisive content online.

Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and YouTube didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

Silicon Valley has been under an in intense microscope as the federal government delves into what happened during the election. Facebook, Twitter and Google are expected to testify on November 1 in Congressional hearings about foreign actors using social media to try to interfere with the election.

Tech giants have been investigating possible Russian meddling as Silicon Valley tries to fend off the looming threat of regulation from lawmakers. Facebook, Twitter and Google have conducted their own internal probes and said they would cooperate with federal investigators.

Facebook earlier this month handed over 3,000 ads from Russian-linked accounts to Congress. Twitter said last month it discovered 201 accounts that appear to be tied to the same Russian accounts that purchased ads on Facebook. Google is conducting its own internal investigation, and reportedly found that Russians spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on YouTube, Gmail and Google search.

