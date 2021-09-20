Pokemon Go October Community Day: Duskull, event move and start time

Niantic

Pokemon Go's September Community Day has just ended, but October's Community Day is already on the horizon. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, and it'll give players the chance to catch another rare Pokemon and take advantage of other in-game bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's October 2021 Community Day.

When is Pokemon Go's October Community Day?

Pokemon Go's October Community Day takes place on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in your local time zone.

October featured Pokemon: Duskull

The ghost-type Pokemon Duskull is the star of October's Community Day. Throughout the event, wild Duskull will spawn much more frequently than usual, giving you more chances to catch the ghost Pokemon and stock up on Duskull candy.

In addition to regular Duskull, you'll be able to encounter Shiny Duskull during October's Community Day. This variant will be fairly rare, but you'll increase your chances of encountering one by using an Incense.

October Community Day move: Shadow Ball

If you're able to evolve Dusclops (Duskull's evolved form) into Dusknoir during October's Community Day, it'll automatically learn the ghost-type Charged Attack Shadow Ball. Dusknoir normally can't learn this move in Pokemon Go, making October's Community Day one of your only chances to get it. You'll have until 7 p.m. local time -- two hours after the event ends -- to evolve Dusclops and learn Shadow Ball.

October Community Day bonuses

In addition to increased Duskull spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during October's Community Day. Any Incense or Lure Modules you use during the event will remain active for three hours rather than their usual durations. Additionally, you'll earn three times the normal amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon.

October Community Day bundle and Research tasks

A special item bundle will be on sale in Pokemon Go's in-game shop during October's Community Day. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following items:

50 Ultra Balls



4 Incense

4 Star Pieces

1 Elite Charged TM

In addition, Niantic will offer a free bundle of 30 Ultra Balls in Pokemon Go's item shop. There will also be a free Timed Research tasks to complete during the event. These will reward you with Sinnoh Stones, which are required to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir.