Pokemon Go October 2021 events: Zarude, raids, Halloween and more

October is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another packed month for Pokemon Go. Developer Niantic has a number of events and activities lined up for the game over the next few weeks, including new legendary raids, October's Community Day, the annual Halloween celebration and more. Here's a roundup of all the biggest events that are happening in Pokemon Go in October 2021.

Zarude Secrets of the Jungle event

Pokemon Go is kicking off October with an event based on Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. From Oct. 1-10, Pokemon featured in the film will be appearing more frequently in the game. Team Rocket's Jessie and James will also make their return, and there will be a new Special Research story that leads to an encounter with Zarude -- your first chance to catch the mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

October Research Breakthrough encounter: Yamask

Niantic is refreshing Pokemon Go's Field Research tasks and rewards beginning Oct. 1. Along with the new tasks, a new Research Breakthrough encounter will be available next month. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in October, you'll earn a chance to catch the ghost-type Pokemon Yamask.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon Go, you must earn seven stamps. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, so you'll need to complete tasks over at least seven days to achieve a Research Breakthrough and earn a chance to catch Yamask.

October 2021 Community Day

Pokemon Go's October Community Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 9. The star of this month's event is the ghost-type Pokemon Duskull, which will be spawning more frequently in the game from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. On top of that, any Dusclops that you evolve into Dusknoir before 7 p.m. local time will learn the ghost-type Charged Attack Shadow Ball, and you'll receive triple the usual amount of Stardust each time you catch a Pokemon during the event.

Legendary raid rotation

Several spooky legendaries are returning to five-star raids throughout October. Douse Drive Genesect will be available during the first part of the month, marking your first chance to catch this form in Pokemon Go. After it leaves raids, Altered Forme Giratina will making a return from Oct. 12-22. Finally, the dark-type mythical Pokemon Darkrai will close out October, and this time it'll know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb. You can see October's legendary raid schedule below:

Oct. 1-12

Genesect with Douse Drive

Oct. 12-22

Altered Forme Giratina

Oct. 22 - Nov. 5

Darkrai

October Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go holds a weekly Spotlight Hour event every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. During that hour, a certain Pokemon will spawn much more frequently than normal, and a special bonus will be active in the game, netting you additional experience points, candy or Stardust. Here are all of October's spotlight Pokemon and bonuses:

Oct. 5

Spotlight Pokemon: Drifloon



Spotlight bonus: 2x evolution XP

Oct. 12

Spotlight Pokemon: Gastly

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch Stardust

Oct. 19

Spotlight Pokemon: Gothita

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch XP

Oct. 26

Spotlight Pokemon: Murkrow

Spotlight bonus: 2x evolution XP

Halloween event

Pokemon Go's annual Halloween event returns from Oct. 15-31. Throughout the event, costumed Pokemon will appear in the wild, and there will be a new Halloween-themed Special Research story. Additional details about the event will be shared at a later date.

Safari Zone events

Pokemon Go's delayed Safari Zone events, which were originally scheduled to take place in early 2020, will now be held in October and November. Players who purchased a ticket for their respective event will be able to participate either remotely or at the designated venue. However, those interested in joining in-person must first RSVP. The dates and venues of the three Safari Zone events are as follows: