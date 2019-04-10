Pokemon Go names are now up for grabs in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic

Attention, witches and wizards: you can now secure a code name for the forthcoming Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game. If you already play Ingress Prime or Pokemon Go, you can keep the same agent name or trainer nickname for Wizards Unite.

First announced in 2017, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is similar to Niantic's augmented reality game Pokemon Go, which sees players wandering the real world pointing their phones at virtual landmarks. Drawing on the world of JK Rowling's magical stories, Wizards Unite sends players out to interact with fantastic beasts, learn magic spells, and duel with other witches and wizards.

While there's no release date for the game just yet, the opportunity to reserve an existing name is open from now until April 30. However, the game's creators Niantic point out this isn't a chance to create an entirely new user handle. You have to wait until Wizards Unite launches in your area to do that.

To carry your existing name over to the Wizarding World, magic your way to Niantic's reservation portal. You'll be asked to log into your Ingress or Pokemon Go account, and you can then reserve your name for Wizards Unite. If you have the same user name for both Pokemon Go and Ingress, you only need to reserve your handle once.

But don't hang around: if someone else has the same name as you it's first come, first served. So stop reading this and apparate over there right now!

