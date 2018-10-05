Pokemon Go maker Niantic will give you a badge IRL if you take a hike

Niantic

This summer saw a big uptick in Pokemon Go activity as people went out catch their favorite Pokemon. Now that the colder months are approaching, it seems like Niantic -- the company behind Pokemon Go -- wants to keep that momentum and motivate people to go outdoors.

Niantic has partnered up with the National Park Foundation for its Rivers and Trails campaign. To participate, all you have to do is send a postcard from your hike along a river or trail to Niantic, or post on Instagram with the hashtags #ExploreWithNiantic and #FindYourWay and tag NianticLabs.

If you send Niantic a postcard or tag them in a post, you'll receive a handwritten postcard back and a special merit patch. Niantic will also make a $5 donation to the National Park Foundation for every postcard and post it receives.

The campaign celebrates the 50th anniversary of the National Trails and Wild & Scenic Rivers acts and runs from Oct. 4 to Dec. 31.

Niantic says it promotes people hiking in all sorts of places, whether it's an adventure to a national park or a stroll somewhere in your town. If you need some inspiration for hikes to take, you can check out this list of national trails and designated rivers.

More info about the campaign can be found here.