Pokemon Go just hit $2 billion in revenue

Niantic

Pokemon Go launched in July 2016 and drove the entire world crazy for a month or two, but it's largely been out of the headlines ever since.

Here's what you don't know: The game is still doing well. Extremely well. In fact Pokemon Go has been quietly accumulating tremendous amounts of revenue and -- just recently -- passed the $2 billion mark.

According to Apptopia estimates in a blog post Monday, it took Pokemon Go just 811 days to hit $2 billion in in-app purchases, the third fastest mobile game to do so. For reference, it took 302 days for Pokemon Go to make its first billion, which speaks to the remarkably long tail the game has. Despite being out of mainstream headlines, the game has been quietly making a ton of money for its creator Niantic.

Niantic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

People are still playing and spending money on Pokemon Go. In August it was the third highest grossing mobile game in the US. In June this year it hit its highest active player count since its launch in July 2016.

Gotta catch 'em all indeed.