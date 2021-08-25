Pokemon Go is permanently increasing interaction distances after fan outcry

Niantic

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is permanently increasing the game's gym and PokeStop ranges. The studio has once again increased the distance from which players can interact with gyms and PokeStops to 80 meters, after controversially decreasing the range last month.

The 80-meter interaction distance was one of the temporary measures Niantic implemented in Pokemon Go last year to make the game easier to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the studio reverted that radius to its original distance -- 40 meters -- in July, resulting in widespread outcry from fans.

In response to the backlash, Niantic said it was forming an "internal cross-functional team to develop proposals designed to preserve our mission of inspiring people to explore the world together, while also addressing specific concerns that have been raised regarding interaction distance."

Niantic will announce the results of its internal task force on September 1, when Pokemon Go's next season is scheduled to begin. In the meantime, however, the studio confirmed it's making 80 meters the game's base interaction radius moving forward. "Trainers - we're looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the task force on September 1, but one thing does not have to wait! From now on, 80 meters will be the base interaction radius for PokeStops and Gyms globally," Niantic wrote on Twitter.

This change comes as Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock Part 3 event is underway. As part of that event, Niantic has introduced several Pokemon from Sword and Shield to the mobile game, including the legendary Pokemon Zacian, which is currently appearing in five-star raid battles.