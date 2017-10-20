Pokemon Go introduces new creatures for Halloween

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go just got a lot spookier thanks to the arrival of a handful of new creatures to celebrate halloween.

"Sableye, Banette, and a few other Ghost-type Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region will be making their first-ever appearance in Pokemon Go," said the company in a statement.

You'll also temporarily see more Ghost-type Pokemon in the wild and be able to dress up your own avatar for the occasion by wearing Mimikyu's disguise hat.

Pikachu is said to be out and about celebrating Halloween in a special costume, so keep your eyes peeled as he won't be around for long.

The developer also announced several new creatures will be arriving after the halloween event, with Pokemon first seen in the Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire games appearing as early as December.

The Halloween celebration will start today, 20 October and will run until 2 November.