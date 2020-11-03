Pokemon Go has its best year ever with more than $1 billion in revenue

Niantic

It turns out Pokemon Go is more than a flash in the pan. The 2016 mobile game in which you used your cell phone's camera to hunt for augmented reality versions of the playful, titular monsters is still going strong in 2020.

App data site Sensor Tower reports that the mobile game has already generated $1 billion in revenue through in-app purchases in 2020, making this calendar year its best ever for sales.

The report notes that sales did dip in 2017, the year after the game debuted, but have been steadily rising ever since and spiked this year, thanks to the increased interest in mobile games due to the pandemic. Sensor Tower notes that publisher Niantic updated the game to include a mode in which you could hunt for Pokemon in the confines of your own home, but others still used the game as an excuse to get out of the house.

Niantic declined to comment on the story.