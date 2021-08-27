Pokemon Go getting mythical Hoopa for first time in its next season

Niantic

Pokemon Go's next season is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Developer Niantic has dubbed this one the "Season of Mischief," and it will introduce the mythical Pokemon Hoopa to the game, along with new wild Pokemon spawns, research tasks and bonuses.

Shortly after the season begins, on Sept. 5, Niantic is holding an event called Hoopa's Arrival, which includes a new Special Research task line that culminates in a chance to catch Hoopa. In addition, psychic, ghost and dark Pokemon will be drawn to incense at different intervals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and you'll earn twice the usual amount of candy for transferring Pokemon during the event.

Niantic is also shaking up wild Pokemon spawns for the Season of Mischief. Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile and Autumn Form Deerling will appear in the northern hemisphere throughout the entire season, while Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott and Spring Form Deerling will appear in the southern hemisphere. Ditto will also make an appearance throughout the season, and this time it'll be disguised as different species of Pokemon than usual.

Beyond that, Niantic is giving several Pokemon a CP boost when they Mega Evolve during different months of the season. Mega Slowbro will get a boost in September, while Mega Gengar and Mega Houndoom will have boosted CP in October and November, respectively.

Pokemon Go's Season of Mischief is scheduled to run until Dec. 1. Niantic has shared additional details about the season on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Ultra Unlock Part 3 event is underway through Aug. 31. After that, Niantic is hosting the game's September Community Day on Sept. 19.