Pokemon Go gets closer to reality with AR+ mode

Niantic

Pokemon Go players on Android devices can download the latest update to add AR+ mode and check out Pokemon scaled to the real world.

The new mode requires ARCore, which isn't supported by every Android device, to be downloaded from the Google Play Store, developer Niantic said Wednesday in a statement.

This mode came to Apple iOS last December and makes Pokemon scale in size and react as players approach, so you can tower over Psyduck or be awed by Dragonite.

The augmented reality mobile game, which was released in July 2016, took a jump in popularity over this past summer after losing steam for quite a while. It grossed almost $85 million in September alone, according to Sensor Tower. It also hit $2 billion in in-app purchases that month.

Pokemon Go will connect to Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, which will hit Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16.