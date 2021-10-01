Pokemon Go Genesect raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Genesect has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The mythical Pokemon is appearing in five-star raid battles from Oct. 1-12. This time around, Genesect will be equipped with its Douse Drive, making this the first time this form has been available in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Genesect before it leaves the game again.

Genesect weaknesses

Much like Scizor, Genesect is a bug- and steel-type Pokemon, which means it only has one weakness: fire. Since both bug and steel are susceptible to it, however, Genesect takes quadruple damage from fire-type attacks, so you'll want to stack your team with strong fire-type Pokemon when challenging it.

Best Genesect counters

Any fully evolved or legendary fire-type Pokemon will be helpful in battle against Genesect, especially if they know fire-type Fast and Charged Attacks. If you need some suggestions, however, here are a few recommended Pokemon to use against Genesect:

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Fire Spin, Flamethrower Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Best moves for Genesect

Genesect is one of the strongest mythical Pokemon in the game, and if you want to leverage that offensive strength, the best moves to teach it are Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb. You can also replace the former attack with Fury Cutter to take advantage of Genesect's bug typing, which will make it a more effective counter against psychic Pokemon. In terms of raw damage output, however, Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb are the best move choices for Genesect.

Genesect leaves raids at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 12. Be sure to also check out our Pokemon Go October events roundup for more details on this month's in-game events and activities.