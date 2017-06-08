Pokemon Go's first official real-world event hits Chicago on July 22

Tickets go on sale June 19.

Mobile
pokemon-go-fest

Niantic is celebrating the game's one-year anniversary with its first real-life event.

 Niantic

Pokemon has never just been about enslaving a race of tiny animals and making them fight for you. It's also about meeting new people, and bonding with them, over a shared obsession. That's why the Pokemon Go Fest, coming to Chicago on July 22, isn't truly the first real-world Pokemon Go event. At the launch of the game, people organically descended on cities like Sydney, Australia to form their very own.

But it is the first official real-life event -- and thus the official place to celebrate Pokemon Go's one-year anniversary. Yes, it's true: Pokemon Go will have its first birthday this July.

humansofpokemonjane.jpg
28
Humans of Pokemon Go

While it's not clear if there will be any notable in-game rewards for showing up at Chicago's Grant Park -- right now, developer Niantic is only promising "the chance to meet fellow players and engage in a variety of activities" and "a ton of exciting festivities" depending on which press release you read -- Paul Tassi at Forbes makes a solid argument that this probably won't be where Niantic debuts the first legendary Pokemon.

Niantic says it intends to host additional real-life events globally over the next couple of months, including a "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama, Japan. If you'd like to attend the Chicago event, tickets will go on sale June 19 at 10 a.m. PT at this website

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

More stories

Next Article: HomePod, Echo, Google Home: How secure are your speakers?
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF