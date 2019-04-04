Pokemon Go Fest is now a 4-day monster catching affair

Ni

Pokemon Go Fest is making its return in 2019 as part of the Pokemon Go Summer Tour.

The event, which brings together trainers to catch the fictional creatures, is headed to Chicago's Grant Park and is expanding to four days (June 13-16) from the original two. It's also coming to Dortmund, Germany, July 4-7, organizers said Thursday.

"Last year's Pokemon GO Summer Tour brought hundreds of thousands of Trainers together at real-world events around the world which left us with some truly unforgettable moments and stories," said Niantic's CEO and Founder John Hanke.

There will also be events trainers can participate in from afar. They're also rolling out worldwide "Community Day" events.

Pokemon Go, an app that let folks try to catch Pokémon in augmented reality using their phones, was a big hit in 2016, nabbing 55 million mobile users in its first month.