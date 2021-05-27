Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is happening in July, and tickets are much cheaper than last year

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will take place on the weekend of July 17-18, developer Niantic revealed Thursday. The yearly summer celebration will mark the mobile game's 5th anniversary, which coincides with the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary.

The virtual event, which includes special costumed Pikachu, new shiny Pokemon and the introduction of a new Mythical Pokemon, will cost $5 to enter -- a more reasonable price than last year's $15 ticket.

Ticket holders will get access to special research that'll see you helping Professor Willow and company put on a music festival -- fitting the Pokemon 25th anniversary's overall musical theme -- along with increased shiny odds and other bonuses. Niantic didn't reveal which Mythical you'll get after completing the research, but I reckon it'll be the musical note-styled Meloetta.

If you don't buy a ticket, you'll still be able to partake in four themed habitat hours -- Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach and Cave -- which will see increased spawns of certain Pokemon.