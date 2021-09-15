Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Furfrou, Misunderstood Mischief tasks and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go is closing out September with Fashion Week. The stylish event runs Sept. 21-28 and introduces a couple of new Pokemon to the game, including Furfrou and costumed versions of Butterfree, Sneasel and other monsters.

The event will also bring the next stage of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story, as well as event-themed Timed Research tasks, new opponents to battle and more. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Fashion Week event.

How to get Furfrou and change forms

The poodle Pokemon Furfrou is making its Pokemon Go debut during Fashion Week, marking your first opportunity to catch one in the game. Furfrou will appear in the wild in its "Natural Trim" form throughout the event, so you won't need to do anything special to encounter it.

Alongside Furfrou, developer Niantic is introducing a new mechanic to the game: form changing. While Furfrou can't evolve, it'll be able to change into different forms. These forms will only alter the Pokemon's appearance, and each transformation will cost 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou candy.

Although each Furfrou will be in its Natural Trim form when you first catch it, alternate trims will be available through form changing. Some of these different trims will be exclusive to specific regions. You can see the full list of Furfrou forms below:

Natural Trim - global

Matron Trim - global

Dandy Trim - global

Debutante Trim - Americas

Diamond Trim - Europe, Middle East and Africa

Star Trim - Asia-Pacific

La Reine Trim - France

Kabuki Trim - Japan

Pharaoh Trim - Egypt

Heart Trim - TBA

Costumed Pokemon

Alongside Furfrou, a handful of special costumed Pokemon will debut during Fashion Week. You'll be able to encounter new, stylishly dressed versions of Butterfree, Sneasel and Blitzle throughout the event. Additionally, the costumed versions of Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx and Croagunk that were featured during 2020's Fashion Week event will return, giving you another chance to catch them. Each costumed Pokemon can potentially be shiny as well.

Furfrou, Butterfree, Kirlia, Croagunk and Blitzle will all spawn in the wild throughout Fashion Week, while the following Pokemon can be found in raid battles and hatched from 7 km eggs:

One-star raids

Costumed Sneasel

Costumed Shinx

Three-star raids

Costumed Butterfree

Costumed Kirlia

7 km eggs

Alolan Meowth



Galarian Meowth

Costumed Smoochum

Costumed Shinx

Misunderstood Mischief Research

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, Niantic will roll out the next stage of the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story during the Fashion Week event. We'll have the full list of Research tasks and their rewards once they go live.

Meloetta Special Research

Niantic is also rolling out a Meloetta-themed Special Research task line during Fashion Week. Completing the entire line will lead to a chance to catch the mythical Pokemon Meloetta, which was previously only available through a Special Research line exclusive to Pokemon Go Fest 2021 ticket holders. Players who have already captured Meloetta through the aforementioned means will instead earn Meloetta candy from the new Special Research line.

Other Fashion Week features

In addition to the aforementioned features, there will be new in-game opponents to battle during Fashion Week. Niantic says that "fashionable trainers with fashionable Pokemon" will appear at PokeStops throughout the event, and you'll earn rewards by defeating them in battle. Additionally, new Fashion Week-themed avatar items like Hoopa Bangles will be available in Pokemon Go's in-game shop, and some avatar items will be on sale. Fashion Week runs until 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 28.