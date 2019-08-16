Pokemon Go drops major hints about its next mythical creature

Pokemon Go

We wouldn't advise playing Pokemon Go on eight phones to prepare yourself, but Niantic's been dropping some heavy hints that you be able to add the mythical Jirachi to your Pokedex pretty soon. The developer's tweets don't name Jirachi specifically, but the language and imagery is pretty blatant, as Pokemon Go Hub highlighted.

So far, you've been able to catch Mythical Pokemon Mew and Celebi are completing a series of in-game Special Research Tasks. Those two came from the first and second generations of Pokemon, so the Psychic-Steel type Jirachi is next in line as the third generation's mythical creature.

Its Wednesday tweet thanked players for completing more than 36 million in-game research tasks, saying they helped make "some new, some old, and some relatively unknown" discoveries, with tease for its Ultra Bonus announcement and a liberal use of star emojis -- likely a reference to the shape of Jirachi's body.

Thanks for helping Professor Willow by completing over 36 MILLION research tasks! As a result, you’ve helped Spark, Blanche, and Candela make some amazing discoveries—some new, some old, and some relatively unknown. 😉



🌟🌟 ULTRA BONUS ANNOUNCEMENT 🌟🌟

Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/uvrajqF70m — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 14, 2019

Later that day, a followup tweet invited players to "make a wish" -- Jirachi is known as the Wish Pokemon -- and might be granted during the announcement.

Make a wish, Trainer. It might just come true during our Ultra Bonus announcement. 😉🌟 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 14, 2019

On Thursday, it just tweeted a shot of a starry sky with some star emojis.

Jirachi is my wish pic.twitter.com/kCCmxeqM4N — Kayden Jenson (@KaydenJenson200) August 15, 2019

So far, Jirachi's only been available to players who attended the 2019 Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago, Dortmund, Germany or Yokohama, Japan, and players who couldn't make those events have been waiting for it to appear more widely. It first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire -- the series' third generation -- on Nintendo's Game Boy Advance in 2003.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo shows latest Pokemon game, Sword and Shield

Niantic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll update this article as it posts more teases.

First published at 8:01 a.m. PT.

Updated at 8:30 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.