We wouldn't advise playing Pokemon Go on eight phones to prepare yourself, but Niantic's been dropping some heavy hints that you be able to add the mythical Jirachi to your Pokedex pretty soon. The developer's tweets don't name Jirachi specifically, but the language and imagery is pretty blatant, as Pokemon Go Hub highlighted.
So far, you've been able to catch Mythical Pokemon Mew and Celebi are completing a series of in-game Special Research Tasks. Those two came from the first and second generations of Pokemon, so the Psychic-Steel type Jirachi is next in line as the third generation's mythical creature.
Its Wednesday tweet thanked players for completing more than 36 million in-game research tasks, saying they helped make "some new, some old, and some relatively unknown" discoveries, with tease for its Ultra Bonus announcement and a liberal use of star emojis -- likely a reference to the shape of Jirachi's body.
Later that day, a followup tweet invited players to "make a wish" -- Jirachi is known as the Wish Pokemon -- and might be granted during the announcement.
On Thursday, it just tweeted a shot of a starry sky with some star emojis.
So far, Jirachi's only been available to players who attended the 2019 Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago, Dortmund, Germany or Yokohama, Japan, and players who couldn't make those events have been waiting for it to appear more widely. It first appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire -- the series' third generation -- on Nintendo's Game Boy Advance in 2003.
Niantic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll update this article as it posts more teases.
First published at 8:01 a.m. PT.
Updated at 8:30 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Discuss: Pokemon Go drops major hints about its next mythical creature
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.